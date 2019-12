There are only a few things that provide respite in the scorching Delhi heat, and, for us (and many of you, we’re sure), swimming happens to be one of the best. Now, if you aren’t a club member, it’s difficult to locate places where you can swim at a per-day cost, or perhaps, a temporary membership that won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

We’ve got you covered with a list of all the swimming pools in Delhi-NCR that are open to everyone.