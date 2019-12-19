Lunn Dessert Salt: Benefits Of 80+ Minerals In Your Daily Food

I had never paid attention to the quality of salt that was used in my house until I tried this dessert salt from Lunn. In regional dialect Lunn means salt. This salt is low in sodium, is raw and not processed and possesses all the essential minerals like Potassium, Calcium, Magnesium, Iron, Phosphorus and Sulphate. Also, I believe machines can never achieve that perfection in the quality of products which humans attain while hand harvesting. Give this a try either in daily cooking or as a sprinkler in your summer drinks and let the essential minerals seep into your body. Other Benefits: -Eco-friendly product -Free from micro plastics -Unrefined