This tailor is now my go-to person for a quick upcycling job for whenever I need to give my worn-out, damaged or old-school clothes a fresh lease of life. It was near Diwali time when I took my nani’s old silk sari to him along with a reference image of what I'd like the final outfit to resemble. Two days later, I had a brand new lehenga. Re-stitching the saree set me back by INR 2,300, which is quite a bargain if I may say so myself. Forgive the cliche, but the feeling of wearing my new lehenga was priceless.