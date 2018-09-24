Shahpur Jat’s lanes are full of secrets and I can let you in on one – Shop no. 417 (fourth floor) belongs to a masterji who can stitch up a storm.
This Tailor Can Turn Your Worn-Out Silk Saris Into Stunning Lehengas
What Makes It Awesome
This tailor is now my go-to person for a quick upcycling job for whenever I need to give my worn-out, damaged or old-school clothes a fresh lease of life. It was near Diwali time when I took my nani’s old silk sari to him along with a reference image of what I'd like the final outfit to resemble. Two days later, I had a brand new lehenga. Re-stitching the saree set me back by INR 2,300, which is quite a bargain if I may say so myself. Forgive the cliche, but the feeling of wearing my new lehenga was priceless.
What Could Be Better
He’s happy to discuss fabrics and ideas with you, but I’d suggest you go with a fairly clear idea of what you’re looking for.
