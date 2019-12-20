Explore Kashmir Cuisine In The City, Drop By Mealability!

This a jaw-dropping place. Located in the city centre, the high-security zone. Mealability is a place to indulge in Authentic Kashmiri Food. One can droll over the fabulous tastes of Kashmiri cuisine over a limited but appropriate choice of snacks, main course and not to forget the desserts. Me being a vegetarian, I recommend Dum Aloo, Paneer Kali. The best part is that the main dishes are served with a rice bowl and onion chutney. Once you have enjoyed the ride on the main course then comes the dessert. It is an icing on the cake. Do not even think of missing out to ask for Chef’s Kashmir Calling- every ingredient is from Kashmir, even the apple used in the dessert is from Kashmir. One has not tried it before then it’ll be on your favourites forever- I promise you on that. Also, go in for Shufte. Its a mix of nuts, and cottage and lots of love by the Chef. The ambience is green, open, quiet and sophisticated. One can also check out JK Bazaar - a high-end shopping arena for Kashmiri clothing and fabrics.