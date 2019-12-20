Chai Lovers: This Outlet Is A Gem You Didn't Know About!

In our country where having a tea is a very serious affair, it's only but a relief to find people/ shops taking their jobs( of making tea) seriously. While nothing can beat the authentic ladle-to-colour combination of tapri chai, it is sometimes good to have a cafe that serves you a perfect chai. Now, while cafe and coffees have been a perfect match, bringing tea into the cafe/lounge game is Wagh Bakri Tea Lounge. The place has a wide variety of tea combinations and a perfect array of snacks for you to choose from. Sample this: * Masala chai with Matar Kulcha * Ginger chai with croissant or muffin * Kulhad chai with a chocolate chip cookie And there's lot more from where that came from. The ambience is absolutely mindblowing and if I might say, is creative as well. There are little cups that are shaped in the form of bulb holders and a wall installation with different colours of cups and plates, and really add up to the place's serenity. Well, it all boils down to whether the tea tastes good. And there's only one thing to say. " The service is good and the tea is chai-licious"