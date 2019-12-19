Thaichi Street in Baani Square for Thai and Chinese

Yes and no. Yes, because that’s exactly what it does. And no, it’s not run-of-the-mill because the dumplings aren’t encased in the thick layer of maida that you might expect of a standard Chinese joint of this price point. Definitely a better choice than the flash-fried starters, barring the signature Drums of Heaven. The Thai selection goes beyond the basic red and green curries, with sufficiently Thai-sounding {and tasting} dishes – we tried the Lamb Massaman Curry with Jasmine Rice, and could have easily had a lot more. We aren’t used to seeing Meals In A Bowl in this bracket, and were pleased to see that the Prawns in XO Sauce with Udon Noodles delivered on the promise of a hot warming bowl done right.