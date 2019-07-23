Very Peaceful & Quaint Evening In The Heart Of The City

Yes, we're talking about the legendary India Habitat Centre, nestled in the lap of the most bustling lanes of the Capital City. Ironically, this is alike a nest for many of our perpetually twittering souls to catch a breath & sip on some coffee. Be it the Plaza Steps, the Visual Arts Gallery or the quiet area around the IHC Information Center, it's a good place to unwind & relax. The Stein Auditorium & The All American Diner need little to no introduction, while the Convention Center is renowned for exhibitions & events held the year-round! It's cosy curling in with a book or a warm conversation, sitting underneath one of the garden umbrellas by the All American Diner especially during those breezy shower sprinkles & the warm embrace of the sun in winters! If you visit the Diner, make sure you bite into their delish burgers & their sumptuous Breakfast Buffet! The beautiful lotus blooms light up space while sleek slimy orange fishes frolic in the ponds, reminiscent of simple pleasures of life. If you've not been there yet, I highly recommend you unplug & tune in to the IHC Feels!