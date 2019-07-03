The Bigger The Burger, The More The Cheese At This Popular Club

Visited Burger Club for the first time and totally loved the burgers and fries. Ordered Pizza Burger and original Chicken Club. Burgers were so good in taste and had juicy chunks of chicken with some delicious sauce and mayonnaise. Not at all soggy. We also tried Veg Crinkle and Twisty Chicken Fries. The shape of these fries was so different and these tasted very good. We also had customised burger with the 4-5 veg patty in it. For drinks, we had Electrical Choco and Oreo Frappe. The shake was so refreshing and cool. This place is spacious and the service offered is very humble and quick. So head over to your nearest burger club outlet and enjoy some delicious burger with your choice of drinks and fries.