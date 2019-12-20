Dhansoo Cafe: Buckle Up For An Experience Like Never Before!

Bhai dooj celebration happened with a twist this time in Dhansoo Cafe in Sangam Courtyard. The newly opened space is by Team Nueva. We ordered many dishes from the menu having many options to choose from vegetarian and nonvegetarian sections. Service might take some time but we were happy overall with the food and drinks served. The drinks section has all the popular names one could think of. Starting with Sushi, we ordered veg Keema Pao, Amritsari kulcha, chicken Chettinad, and the mutton dish. All dishes had good portion size, the seasoning was perfect and served well.