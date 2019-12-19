This Eatery Is The Numero UNO For Delish Pizzas In Town

What makes it awesome is they are so good at what they brand for, the pizzas. As you enter the place, you will get a whiff of what I am talking about in reality. Oh, and they are quite a historic brand, they invented deep dish pizzas. The eatery serves the perfect American pizzas and other signature dishes. We tried the Spicy & Mexicano Pizzas, 2 cheese apart garlic bread, stuffed cottage cheese steak & one deep dish pizza. They also have a variety of delicious mocktails. Their Berry Berry Palmer & Raspberry Lime Ricky was just brilliant, but their UNO Pina Colada takes the cake! And a good, warm, welcoming staff that provide excellent service with a smile makes the whole experience even better. The decor and interiors were quite impressive and in perfect sync with the theme. Overall, it was one of the most amazing experiences I have had, and especially when talking about pizzas. Their menu is quite extensive, you have pizzas both thin crust and deep dishes, salads, pasta, sandwiches etc., and the same choices are available in vegetarian which are at par with their non-vegetarian counterparts. So whenever you visit, don't forget to try the pizzas as they will please your palate, for sure.