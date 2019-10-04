Macrame, Shibori & More: This Designer Hosts Amazing Craft Workshops In Gurgaon

As someone who grew up being particularly bad at art, finding out about a craft that was almost accessible (Macramé- art of knotting), was a whole different feeling. However, that might have been different if it wasn’t Agrima who was teaching it.

Agrima Wadhwa, a textile designer who has worked with brands like Benetton and FabIndia, left the corporate life to start her own business, called The Square Knot. A NIFT graduate who has spent the majority of her life exploring various art forms, Agrima takes workshops ranging from coffee painting, Macramé, Shibori and tie-and-dye art, dreamcatcher-making, and a lot more.

The best part about it all is that her way of teaching is very calm and friendly that allows someone with little or no crafting experience to feel comfortable in asking questions and taking their time to grasp the basics. My workshop experience with The Square Knot was quite pleasant. Agrima was patient enough to go over the details again when the group (of around 20) needed, and broke the ice among the attendees quite well.

I went for Macramé because I knew that it was the most artsy I could get, but I'm sure the experience would be great for her other workshops too, for those who have a better hand at it.

Also, if you like her work and want something similar for your home, she'd be happy to make Macramé wall art, or even pieces to cover your entire wall for you. She also makes beautiful plant hangers and dream-catchers using knots and yarns, if that's more your jam. The price of the piece will depend on how big and intricate you want it to be, and how much time it takes for Agrima to get it ready. She often displays her work in exhibitions and trunk shows, details of which are all updated by her regularly on her Instagram handle.