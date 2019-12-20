Pop By This Chinese Restaurant For Tasty Baos, Dimsums & Combo Bowls!

Crown Interior mall of Faridabad has very few food places like Berco's, Haldirams, and Yo! China to name. Yo! China as the name suggests services in Chinese cuisine. The Baos here were the main USP for us. Shaped like dim sums, these baos are so soft and light. Available in veg as well as non-veg variants, each bao is big in size and stuffed with sufficient quantity of fillings. The portion size is also very good. A basket of steamed bao dimsums has 5 baos. Yo! China also serves some very good combo bowls and a pretty good number of options to choose from. The quantity of food is also quite sufficient. One bowl is good enough for a person. The interiors are done quite well with wall paintings of comic characters like Superman. Service is good. A good place to stop at after enjoying a movie