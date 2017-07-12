Wine-Tasting Or Birdwatching, Here Are 5 Things To Do For Free In Gurgaon

We know Gurgaon isn’t littered with tombs and monuments like Delhi, but there are still a few good sites where you can get your cultural game on. Temples and mosques include the Aliwardi Masjid, the Masani Temple, the Sita Ram Mandir and the impressive Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Temple.

For monuments, we have the Farrukh Nagar Fort, Qutub Khan’s tomb and the Ali Gosh Khan Baoli.