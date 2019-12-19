This Cafe In Saket Will Nerd-You Out With A Free Book On Every Order!

If you tell me that the perfect cafe doesn't exist, I'll just take you to this cafe called The Nerdy Indian Cafe in Saket, near the oh-so-instaworthy Champa Gali. They've introduced a concept that we didn't even know we needed and wanted so badly: free books with every order (of Rs. 500). So, if you spent 1000 bucks here, you leave with a full tummy, satisfied heart and 2 amazing books of your choice. I love almost everything about this place, it's super cosy and they have some delicious dishes on their selectively curated menu. It's a haven for bibliophiles and is perfect for some quiet reading time while you sip on your coffee or 'bunta.' Their Nerdy's fav pizza, cheesy parmesan pasta, and bunta's are highly recommended. They have gorgeous and quirky interiors with a collection of over 1000 (pre-owned) books to choose from.