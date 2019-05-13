Chole Bhature Tacos From Drunken Botanist Is What You Need To Try Next!

Located at Cyber Hub, Gurgaon, Drunken Botanist is a unique natural plantation-themed bar. The ambience of the place is quite amazing and is a great place to party with your friends, work buddies or your loved ones. What makes the experience even more amazing is their yummy Chole Bhature Tacos which have my heart. Mini bhatures filled with spicy chickpeas will surely have your heart. I absolutely loved their unique and fresh cocktails and mocktails. If you visit the outlet, don't forget to try their home-brewed rose beer (was in love with it).