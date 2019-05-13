Located at Cyber Hub, Gurgaon, Drunken Botanist is a unique natural plantation-themed bar. The ambience of the place is quite amazing and is a great place to party with your friends, work buddies or your loved ones. What makes the experience even more amazing is their yummy Chole Bhature Tacos which have my heart. Mini bhatures filled with spicy chickpeas will surely have your heart. I absolutely loved their unique and fresh cocktails and mocktails. If you visit the outlet, don't forget to try their home-brewed rose beer (was in love with it).
Chole Bhature Tacos From Drunken Botanist Is What You Need To Try Next!
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2600
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The place is mostly crowded so, service is slow during busy hours. Otherwise, it is a great experience.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
