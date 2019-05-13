Chole Bhature Tacos From Drunken Botanist Is What You Need To Try Next!

img-gallery-featured
Bars

The Drunken Botanist

Sector 24, Gurgaon
4.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Building 10-C, Upper Ground Floor, Unit 1-B & C, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Located at Cyber Hub, Gurgaon, Drunken Botanist is a unique natural plantation-themed bar. The ambience of the place is quite amazing and is a great place to party with your friends, work buddies or your loved ones. What makes the experience even more amazing is their yummy Chole Bhature Tacos which have my heart. Mini bhatures filled with spicy chickpeas will surely have your heart. I absolutely loved their unique and fresh cocktails and mocktails. If you visit the outlet, don't forget to try their home-brewed rose beer (was in love with it).

What Could Be Better?

The place is mostly crowded so, service is slow during busy hours. Otherwise, it is a great experience.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Bars

The Drunken Botanist

Sector 24, Gurgaon
4.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Building 10-C, Upper Ground Floor, Unit 1-B & C, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default