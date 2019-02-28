This Fine Dine Restro-Bar Serves Some Great Local Food

Have you ever ordered Paneer paratha along with LIIT? Here you can. Local in Connaught place is famous for serving some of our favourite local food like chole bhature, Desi chowmein, aloo tikki etc. Not just food, they are famous for their cocktails and mocktails too! Drinks like CP smash and LIIT goes perfect with this kind of food. Some days ago I went to this place to try the food here. I ordered their Aloo Tikki which was seriously one of the best I've ever had. Lots of chutney and curd on the crispy tikki. One more thing that I liked a lot was Dabeli which is actually a Gujrati local snack. And it was epic and highly recommended! I also tried their paneer paratha, Honey chilli potatoes and their special panko chicken. All the dishes were really good😋