This Kamla Nagar Shop Has German Silver Accessories Starting At INR 50

Stock up on German Silver accessories from this new shop in Kamla Nagar without burning a hole in your pocket. The store has a great variety of jhumkis, German silver earrings, Afghani mirror-work earrings, nose pins, anklets, bracelets and more. With earrings and nose pins starting at throwaway prices (INR 50). While the starting prices of their collection is priced very low, the bigger and more detailed jewelry pieces are priced at an average of INR 100—INR 250. You will also find some big and chunky pieces that may be priced higher, upto INR 700. The shop is located in the small nook behind Dolma Aunty’s Momos on Bungalow Road, and therefore may not be very easy to locate at first glance. The owners of the shop restock their pieces on a weekly basis, and, if you have something specific in mind that you can’t seem to find, you can show them a picture and they’d be happy to find something similar for you the next time they go on their restocking trip.