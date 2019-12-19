This Nursery Sells Plants At Half The Price Compared To Other Nurseries

That it has a large variety of plants and are available at very reasonable rates. To top that, the nursery keepers are welcoming and knowledgeable. My best friend who has a magical garden told me about this perfect place to source plants. The location of the nursery is a bit off from the main road. It's easily reachable if you’re coming from the blue line metro (towards Noida). It’s near the Akshardham temple. There are new flyovers and roads around this area, and that's why the route towards the nursery is somewhat hidden now. I would suggest you call the nursery if you’re facing issues with the directions because it’s a bit difficult to find. They grow plants on their own, and they source some from Pune, Kolkata, and Uttarakhand. Anything that’s from Pune is slightly higher priced compared to the plants from other cities. Talk to Kamlesh, he will happily answer all your questions and even give amazing suggestions. Surely he is not money-minded as he discouraged me from buying a plant that was super expensive but wasn’t suited for my home. If succulents, pothos, and areca palms excite you, then better get them from here. They’re obviously trending and every other place sells them at a 10x price. But this nursery will not loot you. I compared the price of some plants and was so shocked. To give you an idea, the areca palm - small plant at Sec 18 Noida will cost INR 400 - INR 500, and a full-grown plant at this nursery was for INR 150. Succulents at Sec 18 were for INR 300 - INR 500, and here they’re from the range of INR 50 - INR 150. The price difference of fruit and vegetable plants like chikoo, capsicum, tomato, and mirchi is way too much. I got something for INR 20 here, and it was selling for INR 400 in some nurseries. 😱 They prefer cash payment, but they also accept Paytm.