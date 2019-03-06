If Breakfast Date Is Your Thing Then Head Over To This Place Right Away

Inside the narrow lanes of Haus Khaz Village, The tea room is the perfect place to have some tea/coffee with some snacks, while sitting peacefully and enjoying the view of the deer park at this beautiful place. It's a small cafe but a cosy one with soothing English music playing in the background giving you them feels. I tried their breakfast menu as they have great options for it and I liked the Fried egg with potatoes, bacon and pork sausage combo, Open crusty potato sandwich with olives & low fat dressing, Fries with molten cheese dip, Charcoal latte (it was quite nice), and Cuppa hot chocolate as nothing comforts you better than this on a winter morning. The tea room has many books and games to make you pass your time in a better way. You can plan your next date asap or just go have some scrumptious breakfast. Definitely, a place worth many visits, if you like calm places.