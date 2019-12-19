This Place In Gurgaon Serves Insane Konkani & Malabari Food!

Growing up in Bombay, I developed a palette for Konkani food and it was found in abundance there. Moving to Delhi in the year 2003 was not just a culture shock but a complete shift in terms of the kind of food that I used to eat growing up in Bombay. And Konkani / Malabari food places were sparse in the NCR region. Till the time I stumbled upon Coco Palm, which is in the City Centre Mall on M.G. Road, I thought that I would not get to have half-decent Konkani food in Delhi/Gurgaon. On my visit to Coco Palm, I delighted to see things like Gassi, Gmalabari paratha, Appam, Stew in their menu. Ever since I’ve been frequenting this place, one because it’s Hardly a distance from where I live and two, the food is pretty darn good. Another fact about this place is that it does not have fancy interiors but the primary reason for anyone going out to eat is to experience the food, and experience it is. On my latest visit, I ordered the below which is what I always order, so no surprise there for me. But, here goes: - Prawn Gassi - Rawa fish fry - Hyderabadi roast mutton - Hyderabadi style mutton curry - Appam - Malabari paratha. This was one of the heartiest meals I’ve had in a long time and at what speed. I went to the food as though it was either my last meal or my first meal in months of famine. Either way, the food was lovely. For all those coastal food lovers this is one place that you must try at least once.