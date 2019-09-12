Drop By This Small, Quintessential Cafe On Tansen Marg

Triveni Terrace Cafe: A cute, small and quintessential cafe inside Triveni Kala Sangam offers outdoor seating perfect for a rainy day or winter afternoon. It’s run by the same team of cafe lota. It’s simple yet elegant, open yet cosy. They have a cute little menu offering meals from different regions. We had our share of bites here by trying different things in veg we tried Kaddu and Moong Dal Shammi which was mouth melting little on a sweeter side due to pumpkin. They serve the best Jaljeera and Chaach I have ever tried. For the mains, we picked up a non-veg thali with mutton. The Thali was tremendous having a lentil, mix vegetable, mutton curry, salad, rice, curd and chapati. They keep on introducing new dish now and then or they have few dishes from different states they do. So we tried Kombdiche Lapchap which is a Kohlapuri styled chicken curry which is supposed to be very spicy. It was not that spicy though. For the dessert do try there Aam papad and dense chocolate cake it’s quite interesting. The food is great with the view it offers.