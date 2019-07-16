If you’re done with eating the same old food in all cafes and obnoxiously tiny plates of molecular food then don’t worry, cause a saviour is here. Try Foxtrot’s flavourful to blow your mind. Though everything on their menu is great, the Kulcha Platter, Daal Moradabadi and their gooey Caramel Cake are to die for. Food is not all that’s a must at Foxtrot, go for the vibe of the place - it’s upbeat and psychedelic without being pushy party kinds, or over the top. You can find cosy corners for just chilling too. But the best part is that it’s bae friendly, family friendly and ‘hanging out after work’ friendly.
‘Trot On’ To Foxtrot - Raging Mad Food & A Foxy Vibe Only In Cyber Hub!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Vodafone belvedere Rapid
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better
Though I really liked the drinks, especially their Matcha Whiskey, I have had better cocktails in Cyber Hub.
How Much Did It Cost
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With
Family, Big Group, Bae
