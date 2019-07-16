‘Trot On’ To Foxtrot - Raging Mad Food & A Foxy Vibe Only In Cyber Hub!

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Foxtrot

DLF Phase - 2, Gurgaon
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

DLF CyberHub, Upper Ground Floor, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

If you’re done with eating the same old food in all cafes and obnoxiously tiny plates of molecular food then don’t worry, cause a saviour is here. Try Foxtrot’s flavourful to blow your mind. Though everything on their menu is great, the Kulcha Platter, Daal Moradabadi and their gooey Caramel Cake are to die for. Food is not all that’s a must at Foxtrot, go for the vibe of the place - it’s upbeat and psychedelic without being pushy party kinds, or over the top. You can find cosy corners for just chilling too. But the best part is that it’s bae friendly, family friendly and ‘hanging out after work’ friendly.

What Could Be Better

Though I really liked the drinks, especially their Matcha Whiskey, I have had better cocktails in Cyber Hub.

How Much Did It Cost

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With

Family, Big Group, Bae

Casual Dining

Foxtrot

DLF Phase - 2, Gurgaon
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

DLF CyberHub, Upper Ground Floor, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

image-map-default