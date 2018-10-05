Addicted's artisanal, handmade baked goods–breads, brownies, cakes, granola and more–will make for the perfect, wholesome snacks. Their products are freshly baked, are made with natural ingredients and are chemical and preservative-free.
Try Artisanal Baked Goods Like Granola, Cheese Breads & More By Addicted
- Upwards: ₹ 300
- Available Online
Shortcut
Addicted's artisanal, handmade baked goods–breads, brownies, cakes, granola and more–will make for the perfect, wholesome snacks. Their products are freshly baked, are made with natural ingredients and are chemical and preservative-free.
What Makes It Awesome
Sweet or savoury–when it comes to baked goods, it doesn't really matter what you're stuffing your face with as long as the tastebuds are a-okay. Add to that the fact that Addicted uses natural, wholesome ingredients in everything and you've got a new addition to your 'to-gorge' list.
On the menu here, you'll find some amazing breads like the Cinnamon Brioche With Honey Cinnamon Butter or the Pesto Cheese Twist and more; brownies and cookies in flavours like Nutella Sea Salt, Cranberry White Chocolate, Oatmeal Wholewheat Choco Chip and more; cupcakes in your favourite flavours; tea cakes, and frosted cakes.
They've even got a whole section dedicated to artisan granola where you'll find different flavours of healthy–think Almond Pesto, Honey Cinnamon Walnut, Mocha Hazelnut, Tropical Fruit & Coconut and more.
Pro-Tip
They've got a gifting section where you can get sweet and savoury granola gift boxes that'll come in handy this upcoming festive season. They'll even customise their goods for you–eggless , gluten free, dairy free, no refined sugar, no refined flour or anything else–just contact them and you're good to go.
- Upwards: ₹ 300
- Available Online
Comments (0)