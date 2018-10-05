Try Artisanal Baked Goods Like Granola, Cheese Breads & More By Addicted

Sweet or savoury–when it comes to baked goods, it doesn't really matter what you're stuffing your face with as long as the tastebuds are a-okay. Add to that the fact that Addicted uses natural, wholesome ingredients in everything and you've got a new addition to your 'to-gorge' list.

On the menu here, you'll find some amazing breads like the Cinnamon Brioche With Honey Cinnamon Butter or the Pesto Cheese Twist and more; brownies and cookies in flavours like Nutella Sea Salt, Cranberry White Chocolate, Oatmeal Wholewheat Choco Chip and more; cupcakes in your favourite flavours; tea cakes, and frosted cakes.

They've even got a whole section dedicated to artisan granola where you'll find different flavours of healthy–think Almond Pesto, Honey Cinnamon Walnut, Mocha Hazelnut, Tropical Fruit & Coconut and more.