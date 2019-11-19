For Real: Try Unicorn Waffles At This Cute Little Cafe!

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Drinks Break

Model Town 2, New Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 8, F-14/16, Model Town 2, New Delhi

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Drinks Break is a little place serving some of the best waffles, shakes & fries in the town. You just can not miss this. After their bang on Nutella waffles they have come across with the Unicorn waffles now & these were as delicious as it looks! ❤️ Their fries were crispy & loaded with mayo, chipotle & many more sauces. You should also try their KitKat shake, it was the best. 🌼

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Fast Food Restaurants

Drinks Break

Model Town 2, New Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 8, F-14/16, Model Town 2, New Delhi

image-map-default