For Real: Try Unicorn Waffles At This Cute Little Cafe!

Drinks Break is a little place serving some of the best waffles, shakes & fries in the town. You just can not miss this. After their bang on Nutella waffles they have come across with the Unicorn waffles now & these were as delicious as it looks! ❤️ Their fries were crispy & loaded with mayo, chipotle & many more sauces. You should also try their KitKat shake, it was the best. 🌼