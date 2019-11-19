Drinks Break is a little place serving some of the best waffles, shakes & fries in the town. You just can not miss this. After their bang on Nutella waffles they have come across with the Unicorn waffles now & these were as delicious as it looks! ❤️ Their fries were crispy & loaded with mayo, chipotle & many more sauces. You should also try their KitKat shake, it was the best. 🌼
For Real: Try Unicorn Waffles At This Cute Little Cafe!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 450
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MODEL TOWN
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
