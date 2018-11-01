Unplug From Your Busy Schedules & Spend Some Time Gorging On Delish Food Here

img-gallery-featured
Bars

Unplugged Courtyard

New Delhi, Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

L-23/7, Middle Circle, Near Odeon Cinema, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

With romantic interiors and a lit tree placed in between, this place is beautiful. And not just that, there are usually live band performances happening here. Oh, and you can choose to sit either in the open seating area or the private cabanas depending on the company. The sumptuous food and a gorgeous setup are what make this place even better.

What Could Be Better?

I really don't think if they need any improvement. As this is one such place in Delhi where I can come again and again , be it with family or with significant other.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group, and Kids.

