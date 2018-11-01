With romantic interiors and a lit tree placed in between, this place is beautiful. And not just that, there are usually live band performances happening here. Oh, and you can choose to sit either in the open seating area or the private cabanas depending on the company. The sumptuous food and a gorgeous setup are what make this place even better.
Unplug From Your Busy Schedules & Spend Some Time Gorging On Delish Food Here
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
I really don't think if they need any improvement. As this is one such place in Delhi where I can come again and again , be it with family or with significant other.
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Family, Bae, Big Group, and Kids.
