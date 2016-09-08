Hard Day At Work? Unwind At These Places In Gurgaon

Nestled in the heart of Sohna road, V Club is a place for those looking to relax amidst a peaceful environment away from the noise of the city. Housing a swimming pool, gym & Zumba/yoga studio, 24-seater theatre, poker & bridge room, indoor badminton, table tennis and squash courts, V Club offers a lot of opportunities to wind down and de-stress under one roof.

Head here to enjoy alfresco-style dining in a multi-cuisine restaurant, deli & sports bar. Exclusively reserved for members, the club is a respite for those looking for a private members club with world class amenities at a nominal price. Now, you don’t have to drive down to Delhi to find a great place to chill out.

V Club also offers facilities for non-members, which include lavish banqueting spaces spread across 25,000 sq ft in six different venues, with 20 rooms to complement a getaway for families, events and group corporate outings.

#LBBTip: V Club offers membership at different rates, starting from INR 25,000. Memberships are available for one, five and 10 years.