Urdu Bazaar for New, Old, Rare and Second-hand Literature

The Mughal encampment market right next to Jama Masjid has an Urdu Bazaar, where you will find new, old and rare books and magazines, in Urdu and Farsi.
- Nearest Metro Station: CHANDNI CHOWK
Shortcut
What we heard…
Along the main road {of the Karim’s lane}, right across the southern side of the Jama Masjid {Gate no.1}, the Urdu Bazaar sets up shop everyday, 11am onwards. This is an encampment market from the Mughal times that till date stocks and sells Urdu books and magazines to all those who prefer this literature over any other.
What we found…
Books on Islamic law, history, and religion, along with translations of popular biographies, speeches and fiction. There were even design related chapbooks that give instruction on how to use Pagemaker or Adobe. But of all these, we recommend the Islamic books, and Hadise bound in leather and decorated ornately with gold foil or encased in little bags for practicality. They have old, new, rare, as well as second-hand ones.
Shops to look out for
The largest book depots in the area are Rashidia Book Depot and Kutub Khana Anjuman-e-Taraqqi-e-Urdu, who stock almost everything that any Urdu reader could want. Most of the other stores like the Ahmed Book Depot or Zulfiqar Book Depot curate only Islamic books and omnibuses on religion. The place takes a little finding, but if you’re a connoisseur or looking to dabble in the language, this is your stop.
Contact: Ahmed Book Depot- +91 9211006111, Kutub Khana Anjuman-e-Taraqqi-e-Urdu- +91 9868639319, Zulfiqar Book Depot- +91 9873535694
