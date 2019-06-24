Look (& Feel) Fabulous! Switch To These Vegan & Vegan-Friendly Make-up Brands

The make-up industry is one of the biggest contributors towards animal cruelty, but that doesn't mean that you should abstain from make-up completely. Here's a list of brands that are vegan and vegan-friendly that you can shop from instead. (vegan brands are those that don't use any animal or animal-derived products in their make-up products, while vegan-friendly brands are essentially cruelty-free make-up brands that also have a few vegan products). 

If you've been thinking of making the switch to conscious fashion choices, check out these brands.

The Body Shop

The Body Shop is truly a unicorn when it comes to making conscious decisions. Some of their skincare products are not vegan (though it is completely cruelty free), but their make-up range is totally vegan.

Recommended For: Eyebrow Pencils, Lip & Cheek Tints

4.2

Select Citywalk, 1st Floor, Shop 10, Saket, New Delhi

Disguise Cosmetics

This Indian brand does amazing lipsticks, is PETA certified 100% vegan, and they're pretty affordable as well. They have quite a few shades, too, but only the pretty basic ones (if you're looking for shades like lavender and teal, you'll be disappointed.)

Recommended For: Lipsticks

Nyx

Nyx is one of the most affordable and accessible brands (available on Nykaa too). Even though they're under the beauty giant L'Oreal (which is a non-cruelty free brand), Nyx still wanted to continue their cruelty-free and vegan practices after the merger.

Recommended For:  Liquid Lipsticks, Eyeliner

    Too Faced

    Too Faced is a great brand for those who like make-up that is more full-coverage. They're a vegan brand, and don't use animal products even in their tools and instruments (their brushes are made of the finest teddy bear hair). Products are available in India on amazon and Strawberry Net.

    Recommended For: Foundation, Concealer, Mascara

    Urban Decay

    Even though Urban Decay does use some animal products such as beeswax in their products, they have a wide range of vegan options too. The best part is that their make-up is totally smudge-proof!

    Recommended For: Eyeshadow Palettes

      Iba Halal

      Iba Halal is India's first make-up brand that offers beauty products that are cruelty-free, vegan, and halal certified.

      Recommended For: Lipsticks

      Milani

      Milani has some products that use animal products such as beeswax and carmine, but they do offer a wide range of vegan products too.

      Recommended For: Bronzers, Highlighters

        Ruby's Organics

        This homegrown label does amazing, creamy make-up products, and is one of our favourite brands.

        Recommended For: Blush, Lip Balms

        Bon Organics

        This organic skincare and beauty brand doesn't have a lot of make-up products; the collection only has kajal, loose powder, and lip stains. But we've heard that their kajal and lip stains are really good.

        Recommended For: Kajal and lip stains 

        Soul Tree

        Soul Tree does a killer range of kajals, lipsticks, lip gloss, and BB creams. You have to check out their colourful kajal sticks, if you like adding a bit of colour to your make-up looks.

        Recommended For: Kajal

        Tarte Cosmetics

        Tarte is literally one of the best make-up brands out there, and there products are 100% vegan (!!!). From their shape tape concealer (the coverage is so good that it can even hide tattoos) to their mermaid eye shadow palettes, we love everything about this conscious beauty brand. Their products are available in India on Strawberry Net.

        Recommended For:  Concealer, Lipsticks, Highlighters.

          Cover FX

          This is the brand for foundations, concealers, and primers. We're pretty sure that you wouldn't find products better than this brand's anywhere. And all of their products are vegan!

          Recommended For: Foundation, Pearl Drop Highlighter

            Huda Beauty

            While Huda does not test on animals at all, they do have some products that use honey and beeswax, deeming it not 100% vegan. However, they have a huge number of vegan options too (we suggest you check the labels before you buy). Their products are available on Nykaa.

            Recommended For: Liquid Lipsticks, Highlighters

              Kat Von D

              Kat Von D has always been one of the most inclusive and conscious beauty brands. The reputation of the brand precedes itself, and while the availability of products isn't a lot in India, we're glad there are portals where it can purchased. The products can be bought on Ninth Avenue in India.

              Recommended For: Lipsticks, Tattoo Eyeliner

              Paul Penders

              Paul Penders is a vegan and organic skincare and beauty brand. While their forte is skincare, they also have a ton of beauty products that are honestly, really amazing.

              Recommended For: Mascara, Lipsticks

