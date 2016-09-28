The Vegetarian's Guide To Conquering Dilli Haat

We won’t deny Dilli Haat is kinder to non-vegetarians, but there are plenty of great vegetarian options too. Here are some of our picks:

Rajasthan

What To Eat: Thali & Mirchi Vada

Price: INR 250

Assam

What To Eat: Vegetarian Thali

Price: INR 220

Tamil Nadu

What To Eat: Ghee Roast Dosa

Price: INR 130

Kashmir

What To Eat: Dum Aloo

Price: INR 120

Maharashtra

What To Eat: Dabeli

Price: INR 70

Bihar

What To Eat: Motihari Ka Tass, Dalpithiti

Price: INR 150; INR 120

Orissa

What To Eat: Dahi Vada Aloo Dum

Price: INR 80

What’s your favourite vegetarian dish in Dilli Haat? Let us know in the comments below!

#LBBTip

We also ate at the UP stall, and we suggest you stay away from that altogether.

