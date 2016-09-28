We won’t deny Dilli Haat is kinder to non-vegetarians, but there are plenty of great vegetarian options too. Here are some of our picks:
The Vegetarian's Guide To Conquering Dilli Haat
- Nearest Metro Station: INA
Rajasthan
What To Eat: Thali & Mirchi Vada
Price: INR 250
Assam
What To Eat: Vegetarian Thali
Price: INR 220
Tamil Nadu
What To Eat: Ghee Roast Dosa
Price: INR 130
Kashmir
What To Eat: Dum Aloo
Price: INR 120
Maharashtra
What To Eat: Dabeli
Price: INR 70
Bihar
What To Eat: Motihari Ka Tass, Dalpithiti
Price: INR 150; INR 120
Orissa
What To Eat: Dahi Vada Aloo Dum
Price: INR 80
What’s your favourite vegetarian dish in Dilli Haat? Let us know in the comments below!
#LBBTip
We also ate at the UP stall, and we suggest you stay away from that altogether.
Also On Dilli Haat
