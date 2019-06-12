Enjoy Your Weekend At Ministry Of Beer With Their Exclusive Brunch Menu

Breweries

Ministry of Beer CP

New Delhi, Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

M-44, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Recently visited, Ministry Of Beer's ambience was just perfect with lovely interiors and vibes. You totally enjoy your weekend here. They have a huge brunch menu from varieties of pasta to chole kulche and hummus Pita. Dessert is always my favourite part of the meal and they give you a huge variety as well. They offer cupcakes, chocolate Moose, custard, chocolate balls and so many more. This is a super cool place to hang out and is definitely worth giving a shot!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

