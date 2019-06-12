Recently visited, Ministry Of Beer's ambience was just perfect with lovely interiors and vibes. You totally enjoy your weekend here. They have a huge brunch menu from varieties of pasta to chole kulche and hummus Pita. Dessert is always my favourite part of the meal and they give you a huge variety as well. They offer cupcakes, chocolate Moose, custard, chocolate balls and so many more. This is a super cool place to hang out and is definitely worth giving a shot!
Enjoy Your Weekend At Ministry Of Beer With Their Exclusive Brunch Menu
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
