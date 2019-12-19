A Daytime Walk Through The 'Haunted' Bhuli Bhatiyari Mahal

Bhuli Bhatiyari Mahal is a hunting lodge built by one of the Tughlaq kings in the fourteenth century. A sign outside the structure prohibits people from entering the premises after sunset. Stories on the internet state that the place is haunted, and people even claim to have heard ghostly whispers here in the middle of the night. Needless to say, nobody really wants to hover around this one for too long, and thus, the place remains unguarded. The entry gates lead to an open courtyard with low-ceiling, cave-like rooms along the inside walls. There are stairs in the courtyard that lead to an upper level, which looks like another, smaller courtyard. We went for a stroll around the whole place with a camera in our hand; take a look below.