Walled City Cafe In Jama Masjid Has Kebabs, Steak & Chocolate Pizza

We know- ordering steak in Jama Masjid may not feel super right, but the first thing you need to order at The Walled City Cafe is the Malai Fish Steak- it’s essentially like fish malai tikka but a bigger chunk and infused with the goodness of garlic. You can order this as a starter and then move on to the heavier things {we had the Angara Chicken with Tandoori Roti and loved it for its homestyle taste}. They’ve got a pretty massive menu including pizza, pasta, salads, soups and some Mughlai. We’re looking forward to trying their Raan. They also do a full lamb version of this {for INR 6,999} in case you’re in a large group.