When In Bhimtal, Eat Bacon, Drink Coffee & Jump Off Cliffs

…unless you’re scared of heights. We went with the Eagle Eye Adventure peeps. A short trek to the top-most point of the hill followed by heavy-duty strapping and then running at full speed down a steep slope. It sounds scary and if it’s your first time, expect major butterflies in your stomach. But these went away for us as soon as we took the plunge off the cliff.

The flight can last anywhere between three – 10 minutes and you feel like a bird for that short while. So. Worth. It.

And yes, the instructor comes with you so you’ve got nothing to fear. And if you end up loving it, you can even opt for a certificate course and learn to handle the reigns yourself.