Big chill: The ambience of the place is super, it’s mixed crowd. The walls are filled with posters and famous movie actors and actresses. The quantity and quality of the food is really good plus the service is really nice! The service is really helpful and quick, they make sure to make you feel extremely comfortable and are patient. The peri peri pasta is highly recommended, Belgian chocolate shake and a pizza just makes it the best meal.
Weekending At Big Chill!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The wait for seating is too long.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
