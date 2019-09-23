Weekending At Big Chill!

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

The Big Chill Cafe

Khan Market, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

68-A, Khan Market, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 4 Other Outlets

What Makes It Awesome?

Big chill: The ambience of the place is super, it’s mixed crowd. The walls are filled with posters and famous movie actors and actresses. The quantity and quality of the food is really good plus the service is really nice! The service is really helpful and quick, they make sure to make you feel extremely comfortable and are patient. The peri peri pasta is highly recommended, Belgian chocolate shake and a pizza just makes it the best meal.

What Could Be Better?

The wait for seating is too long.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

Big Chill

Kailash Colony, New Delhi
4.6

HS-5, Kailash Colony Market, Kailash Colony, New Delhi

image-map-default

Big Chill

Saket, New Delhi
4.4

DLF Place, Ground Floor, Shop 122, Saket, New Delhi

image-map-default

Big Chill

DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
4.5

DLF Promenade, 3rd Floor, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

image-map-default

Big Chill

Sector 18, Noida

DLF Mall Of India, 3rd Floor, Sector 18, Noida

image-map-default
Cafes

The Big Chill Cafe

Khan Market, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

68-A, Khan Market, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 4 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Big Chill

Kailash Colony, New Delhi
4.6

HS-5, Kailash Colony Market, Kailash Colony, New Delhi

image-map-default

Big Chill

Saket, New Delhi
4.4

DLF Place, Ground Floor, Shop 122, Saket, New Delhi

image-map-default

Big Chill

DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
4.5

DLF Promenade, 3rd Floor, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

image-map-default

Big Chill

Sector 18, Noida

DLF Mall Of India, 3rd Floor, Sector 18, Noida

image-map-default