First dates are harrowing enough without having to pick the restaurant, ensure you have the appropriate dressing options for your pick and worrying about how much is too much. We’ve picked out a few options based on your sun signs, so you know they’re on point.
Where To Go on a First Date in Delhi According To Your Sun Sign
Taurus: Big Chill
A long-standing institution that’s big on comfort food, this is perfect for you Taurus. You’re fond of the familiar, so it’ll put you right at ease, so you can turn the charm on your date. That, served with a side of their Banana Oreo shake will go down uber smooth.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Gemini: Vibe, The Sky Bar
To find a spot that’s magnificent yet private enough to encourage long conversations for a Gemini isn’t the easiest task, but we have it- Vibe. A rooftop spot {it’s ten storeys up}, their fusion food and drinks are made to impress and the cabana seating is elegant yet sophisticated. Just like you.
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Leo: Mamagoto
Just like your sign Leo, Mamagoto is bright and colourful with just a touch of lavishness. It’ll set a cheery tone for your date. Admire the artwork as you polish off some of their delectable Pan-Asian cuisine.
Where: For a complete list of outlets, click here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Virgo: Coast Cafe
Ogaan’s well-designed and elegant restaurant, Coast Cafe will meet all of your needs. Their attention to detail is impeccable, whether it’s the white exposed brick walls, the decor or the well thought of menu {which includes finger food as well as coastal cuisine}. Sip on sangria and let your date in on just how much of a catch you are.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Libra: Monkey Bar
Easygoing but big on quality when it comes to food and drink, Monkey Bar fits you like a hand to a glove, Libra. Get grooving to their throwback playlist, discuss the entertaining coasters and look up into the sky through the glass ceiling. Perfect.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Scorpio: Perch Wine & Coffee Bar
The detail and level of thought that’s gone into the creation of Perch fits your passionate persona, Scorpio. If you’re big on caffeine {and structured dates}, give their coffee tasting session a try. Otherwise, just find a quiet corner and wow your date with your ordering skills. Cheese and wine, anyone?
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Aquarius: Molecule
War-themed with a high ranking of intrigue, Molecule will appeal to your adventurous side, Aquarius. They’ve taken molecular gastronomy to a whole new level, but still made sure the food is delicious, so you can be sure your date will have a blast, as will you.
- Price for two: ₹ 2800
Pisces: Farzi Cafe
Imaginative fine-dining? Step right into Farzi, Pisces. Their food experiments will satisfy your creative side and will make sure you and your date have an evening to remember. Start with wine to get the ball rolling and let them take care of the rest.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
