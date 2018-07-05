Ittar, Chappals & Clothes: Where To Shop In Paharganj On A Budget

We stumbled upon Hari Piorko while looking for quality natural ittar that leaves a lingering smell. And, our search ended at a mad, mad departmental store. Ask the attendants at Hari Piorko for these ittar dabbis and take your pick from sandalwood, lemon grass, musk, lavender and other variants. The best part: They come in the most beautiful enamel boxes and cost INR 70!

There is so much more than what meets the eye though. Take the stairs down to the basement and an exciting world of souvenirs, decor, gifts, clothes, jewellery, handicrafts and knick knacks will magically open up.