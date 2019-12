Tracking down a stylish pair of shoes as a wide-footed person is slowly but surely becoming a lot easier. There are amazing homegrown brands creating fashionable wide-foot friendly options- and at prices you won't find anywhere else. Think backless loafers, slides or anything made from soft leather that'll stretch with time.

We've tried and tested dozens of pairs, and are curating 6 of our favourite wide-feet-friendly shoes for you!