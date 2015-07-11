Shifting into a new home? Thinking of redecorating? Bored of your office furniture? We know experimenting isn’t for everyone, but it never hurts to take a look at what’s out there; you never know what bright idea the smallest piece can spark! We discovered this street in Kirti Nagar, equipped with everything you could possibly need to redo your home or office space. Or perhaps add an element or two? We’re even talking modular kitchen fittings, quirky wallpaper, and etched locks {perhaps on just the door to the back garden…}.
Reasonable Furniture, Kitchen Fittings and a Plethora of Wallpapers at Kirti Nagar Furniture Market
Look also for floor tiles, designer furniture, lighting, architectural hardware {facades and glass fittings}, right down to mattresses, pillows and curtains. These showrooms deliver free of cost, or at best at a nominal fee, and also provide all decor items at wholesale rates. Though retail and wholesale rates differ only minutely {by INR 100 to 200} for ready made stuff, you can always go a step further at this timber market and buy your own wood or ply {or even plastic}, and have it customised.
Furniture has never been this exquisite, given that it is available in wood {with intricate engravings and jaali work in teak} or in modern malleable plastic, and only costs around INR 1000 a piece. We also found furniture in their skeletal frames, which you can customise with your own choice of polish and upholstery. Dining tables and almirahs start at about INR 10,000, but you must take a day out to do a recce, and wield your bargaining skills.
