Reasonable Furniture, Kitchen Fittings and a Plethora of Wallpapers at Kirti Nagar Furniture Market

Shifting into a new home? Thinking of redecorating? Bored of your office furniture? We know experimenting isn’t for everyone, but it never hurts to take a look at what’s out there; you never know what bright idea the smallest piece can spark! We discovered this street in Kirti Nagar, equipped with everything you could possibly need to redo your home or office space. Or perhaps add an element or two? We’re even talking modular kitchen fittings, quirky wallpaper, and etched locks {perhaps on just the door to the back garden…}.