4 Seasons Gallery is your go-to place for all kinds of wrapping paper, shagan envelopes, wine bags and basket bags. A lot of their wrapping paper is created from recycled paper and agro-waste.
Be a Pro Wrapper with Paper from 4 Seasons Gallery
Uncovering 4 Seasons
Tucked away in Jor Bagh market, 4 Seasons Gallery greets you with rolls of wrapping paper adorning the walls, in every conceivable colour, floral prints and Indian-inspired patterns. Founded and run by Rohit Gujral, the store boasts a very loyal clientele mostly comprising the expat and embassy community, with the addition of {not so} recent royal guests; they supplied to the British Royal’s wedding!
Make your present perfect
We looked at a stunning line of Indian motif wrapping sheets made from artisanal handmade paper, recycled chunni fabric with Swarovski-esque embellishments, along with jhumka and peacock decorated wine bags. To accessorise, they have on display the staples – ribbons and bows – but what caught our eye were the zari rolls, sourced from Surat.
We love the butterfly print basket bags, used mainly for hampers and other mass gifting purposes. Also on our wish list are the 3D paper stars, ideal for this season. Much of their wrapping paper is created from agro-waste and recycled paper, so you can let go of all guilt and wrap along to your heart’s content.
Where: 13/4 Jor Bagh Market
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh
Contact: 011 24617417
Price: Sheets start at INR 50 and can go up to INR 200
