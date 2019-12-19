Be a Pro Wrapper with Paper from 4 Seasons Gallery

We looked at a stunning line of Indian motif wrapping sheets made from artisanal handmade paper, recycled chunni fabric with Swarovski-esque embellishments, along with jhumka and peacock decorated wine bags. To accessorise, they have on display the staples – ribbons and bows – but what caught our eye were the zari rolls, sourced from Surat.

We love the butterfly print basket bags, used mainly for hampers and other mass gifting purposes. Also on our wish list are the 3D paper stars, ideal for this season. Much of their wrapping paper is created from agro-waste and recycled paper, so you can let go of all guilt and wrap along to your heart’s content.

Where: 13/4 Jor Bagh Market

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh

Contact: 011 24617417

Price: Sheets start at INR 50 and can go up to INR 200