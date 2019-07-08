Xero Degrees Serves The Best Caramel Popcorn Shake!

Recently visited Xero Degrees with a few friends and I must say it stood up to the name and hype about this place. -We started by trying the mocktails and the shakes. I simply loved the Caramel Popcorn and the Brownie Shake. The Virgin Cucumber and Mint Mojito was decent. -Next, we tried the loaded Cheese Fries and Chicken Fries. I’m in love with the Chicken Fries. They are definitely not to miss here. -The Pizza In A Jar is a wonderful take on the original pizza with bread cheese and veggies all in a jar. The pizzas are really good and cheesy. You should try them. I tried the Chicken Pizza and it was pretty nice. You must not leave without trying the Waffles. The Red Velvet and the Brownie Waffle were both really tasty. I completely recommend this place!