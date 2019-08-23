Yum Yum Cha: A Cute Little Place With Its Delish Cuisine In Khan Market

Yum Yum Cha, a cute little place with its delish cuisine has colourful walls, quirky decorations, quick service, friendly staff & the perfect vibe. With every bite of their perfectly rolled sushi rolls, the delicious melt in your mouth dim-sums, the flavoursome & mouthwatering smoking hot stone bowls, paper hot pots, Japanese pizzas, from the wok options, fun bottles & as delicious as they are pretty desserts, will surely make your day! Being a sushi lover, our top picks are the delicious and crispy roasted rock shrimp tempura sushi rolls topped with spicy mayo, the very flavoursome spicy salmon, the sweet & savoury spicy summer, a blend of kiwi, mango, avocado and chilli and the crispy cream cheese, cucumber, and carrot sushi rolls. Must try dim-sums are the melt in your mouth chilli oil & cream cheese dim-sums & their newly introduced flavoursome & spicy chicken tom yum, a perfect blend of chilly paste, chicken, rice & tom yum broth! And for satisfying the sweet tooth, indulge in their yummy mango and rocky road Mochi ice creams. All in all an amazing dining experience that satisfies the taste buds and the soul!