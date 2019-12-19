Yummiest Tea Time Snacks & Desserts in Defence Colony!

Defence Bakery is one of the oldest Bakeries, Patisserie and Confectioneries in Delhi. They have grown year by year since its inception in 1962 by late Jagdish Mitra Dhingra. Being one of my favourite bakeries since childhood, I feel they produce excellent quality baked goods which are value for money. Their range of products includes Staple Breads such as Multigrain, Wholewheat, Sourdough as well as a wide range of Rustic Crusty Breads original to European daily cuisine. They also offer a choice of Cakes, Pastries, Confectionaries, Viennoiserie, Snacksand open range of Customised Gift, Festive Hampers and also cater to Individual and Corporate needs. I would recommend you to try their- blueberry cheesecake, chocolate truffle pastry, chicken puff, paneer kulcha, chocolate mousse, chicken mayo hot dog. They also specialize in custom cakes and the cakes are to die for! For gifting purposes, I am a fan of their peanut brittle which comes in a box. Currently, they sell their products in three authorised outlets in South Delhi: Defence Colony Market, GK 2 M Block Market and Connaught Place as well as in an online shop.