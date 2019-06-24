Chessy Pav Bhaji, Vada Pav & Much More At This Small Joint In Lajpat Nagar

Jhakkas Bombay Pav Bhaji in Lajpat Nagar Market is a small joint which serves mouth-watering Pav Bhaji and Vada Pav in great variety. This place is the best example of street food at a super affordable price. From Cheese Pav Bhaji, Butter Pav Bhaji and Jain Pav Bhaji they cater to all customer as per their taste. It’s a fantastic Bhaji has proper blend flavours and spices which will enhance the taste buds in your mouth. Masala, Cheese and Dabeli Vada Pav are the three types of Vada Pav you will get here. Vada Pav is filled with a fried Vada made up of minced aloo and spices which add the right taste to the Vada. They also add their awesome chutney and is served with a dried powder and fried green chilly which makes you Vada Pav spicy and flavourful. You can also have Bombay Tawa Palav which are basically rice with Bhaji and some spices which just tempting and taste delicious. So try out this place next time you go shopping in Lajpat Market.