Want To Peace Out? This BnB Is Rustic, Luxurious & Away From The Crowds

A stone’s throw away from the delicious Ruta’s Roadhouse, the BnB derives its name from a wordplay on ‘BARCA’ — short for Barcelona — a city that's got, Ruchir, the host's heart. Of five state-of-the-art rooms, three are flanked by their own private balcaos, looking out into the lush Assagao neighborhood. The accommodation is one of the most spacious options around and we're happy to report that all the rooms are clean, peppy and sunny.

The BnB also provides a common open kitchen space, while the rooms are on rent both on a daily and monthly basis. Our personal favourite is the room at the far end, beyond the common pantry — the balcao overlooks a quiet neighborhood and is the perfect place to sit and watch the world go by, as you pick up some susegad skills!