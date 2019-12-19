A beautiful beach cafe, located right on the main the Ashwem-Morjim beach stretch, Base has an inviting aura right from the first time you spot it! This cute interiors of the cafe-cum-lounge call out to you and make for ideal post-swim spot.
Chilling Around Morjim? We Found The Perfect Post-Swim Beach Cafe
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Base is our go-to for some delicious gourmet food and cocktails and a warm yet spunky ambience. We found their menu particularly interesting with a bunch of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. They have a sumptuous all-day breakfast menu, that’s perfect for those hunger pangs after a long beach day. The teriyaki braised pork belly with garlic mashed potatoes, the grilled chicken breast with mushroom and pepper sauce and the thai green curry is amongst our favourites.
The wait staff is friendly and helpful, and the bartender often does #cocktailtrials with seasonal produce so don’t forget to ask! If not, pick from their standard cocktail menu and you will still not be disappointed.
They also have a poolside garden space on the inside, which on Friday nights becomes a charming event venue that hosts music and spoken word events with artists from across the world. Keep an eye on their Facebook page where they announce the events as well as their legendary pool parties.
What Could Be Better
Honestly we tried their veg burger and were not very happy. It came with a basic deep fried potato patty, and not much veggies and given how delicious the non-veg dishes were, we really think they could do better than this.
Pro-Tip
Base has a tie-up with Woke Hostels, who they share the space with. The hostel is very popular with backpackers from across the world and is open throughout the year. It offers dorm rooms starting at a mere INR 395. The guests also have the option of discounted breakfast menu at Base while staying here. So, yay!
