Chilling Around Morjim? We Found The Perfect Post-Swim Beach Cafe

Base is our go-to for some delicious gourmet food and cocktails and a warm yet spunky ambience. We found their menu particularly interesting with a bunch of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. They have a sumptuous all-day breakfast menu, that’s perfect for those hunger pangs after a long beach day. The teriyaki braised pork belly with garlic mashed potatoes, the grilled chicken breast with mushroom and pepper sauce and the thai green curry is amongst our favourites.

The wait staff is friendly and helpful, and the bartender often does #cocktailtrials with seasonal produce so don’t forget to ask! If not, pick from their standard cocktail menu and you will still not be disappointed.

They also have a poolside garden space on the inside, which on Friday nights becomes a charming event venue that hosts music and spoken word events with artists from across the world. Keep an eye on their Facebook page where they announce the events as well as their legendary pool parties.