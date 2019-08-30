InstaGoals: Hit Up These 10 Spots For That Perfect Goan Sunset

If you’re looking for an all-in-one, Calangute Beach is where you need to head. Spend the day eating, drinking and shopping at the markets surrounding the beach before finding a comfy spot to settle down and watch the sun slowly vanish into the languid waves.

The beach is very touristy, but has a lively atmosphere, and its proximity to Baga and Candolim beaches make it a great transition point if you’re looking for nightlife.