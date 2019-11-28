Curious Newbie's Guide To Goa's Best Hangout Spots

This beautifully maintained fort is the oldest fort in Goa is ideal for those who like to spend time away from the tourist-filled areas around the beach. Built in 1551, this Portuguese fort provides a splendid view of the Mandovi and the city of Panjim in a distance. A walk around this serene site is relaxing and if you're someone who likes to explore places at an unhurried pace, you can walk around the rooms and walk around the ramparts and of course, revel in the sea views. It's obviously a popular viewpoint that is best visited during the sunset. In fact, it's a good idea to club it with your Fontainhas trip.

At the base of the fort, you can climb down the stairs to reach the Reis Magos Church, a church that is said to have been built on the ruins of an old Hindu temple. It is one of the three places in Goa where the unique feast of Three Wise Men is held every year on January 6. An entry of 50 INR has to be paid before entering the premises. The fort has a museum shop too and a room dedicated to Mario Miranda's artworks.

Tip: There are a lot of private events like movie screenings, art festivals, music concerts etc that are held at Reis Magos Fort. It's also a popular wedding venue.