Breakfast By The Beach? Chia Lounge Offers Clean Eating & Gorgeous Views

Since the retreat is all about nurturing your body and soul, its cafe is no different. But don’t worry, you don’t have to be staying at the resort to enjoy the organic goodness Chia dishes out every day — the cafe welcomes wayward beach bums and treats everyone to a hearty and lovingly prepared Indian meal. The cafe peeps source locally and prepare all the meals using fresh produce. So, yes, it’s got a lot of takers in the green smoothie enthusiasts, but we’re pretty sure it’s a treat for anyone who’s appreciative of simple, wholesome food. Think everything from vegan omelettes, to chia pudding, pakoras, pasta bowls, chola-rajma chawal and killer smoothies.

On a cursory glance, we didn’t spot anything but ham for the meat eaters but it was also because the carnivore was tired of all the seafood and meat, and decided to go for a mini cleanse. Truth be told, we also loved the rice rolls, scrambled tofu and a very homely stack of pancakes. After all that binge eating and mad drinking, we also warmed up to the Nojito, raspberry and chocolate martini and banana colada — all mocktails, of course.

Apart from the delicately flavoured food, we also like that Chia is mindful of the environment. Even small initiatives like sharing leftover food with the local community and banning plastic bottles and straws on the beach go on to instate that they’re around to make a meaningful change in how we live (and eat).

For yogis who are a part of the retreat’s many courses, there’s a buffet laid out for lunch, breakfast and dinner but we’re guessing that you’re just someone who wants in for the food and views. That’s not a worry, they’ll welcome you with open arms, a big smile and a fruit bowl in hand. This makes us their chia leaders for life!