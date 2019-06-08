Chicolna, Near Bogmalo Has A Heart-Shaped Lagoon & The Perfect Sunset

There exists a beautifully concealed spot near the coast guard colony in Chicolna, hidden away from the itineraries of most tourists in Goa. Before you reach the spot, the path forks — one leading downwards and another leading upwards (red pill, blue pill anyone?). Follow the path that leads downwards and you’ll reach an exquisite lagoon with sparkling clean blue waters. This heart-shaped lagoon is just a few metres from the waves crashing incessantly into the rocks at the beach, and isn’t too deep, making it the perfect place to swim. The path goes along the water making for a perfect spot to spend a quiet few hours, just absorbing in the quiet serenity of the nature around.

The path that leads upwards path leads to the cliff, also called ‘Yes Point or Suicide Point’. If you stand at the out edge, you’re offered a 180 degree view of the ocean and surrounding coastal area, looking all the way up to Majorda on the South and Vasco on the North. Better still? Make this a sunset walk and you’ll be treated to an undeniably romantic and splendid sunset experience.