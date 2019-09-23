Best Spots To Catch The Sunset Across Bangalore

A restaurant in Barton Centre on MG road, 13th Floor has been around for a while and is famous for beautiful views of the city. Whether it’s a special occasion or just an evening out with friends, enjoying the sunset with a drink in your hands (we’re feeling warm in our bellies already) is an experience you will live to tell over and over again. So if you’re new to the city or want to take a newbie around the city, we suggest heading here to soak up that balmy Bangalore air.

